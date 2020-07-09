Petition filed in High Court to cancel degree, PG exams in Telangana

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court by the NSUI state chief Venkat to cancel the degree and PG exams in Telangana.

However, the government's counsel told the court that the exams will be conducted in the state according to the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The advocate general said that the cancellation of exams is not possible and the dates of exams will be released in two or three weeks.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel Damodar Reddy asked the court to provide the grading through internal assessment marks to the students and cancel the exams. Despite the guidelines issued by the UGC, many states in the country have cancelled the exams, he said.

On hearing both the arguments, the High Court directed the government to provide a counter-affidavit on the matter in three weeks and adjourned the petition.

Several students also demanded cancellation of UG and PG exams in the state in the view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. They alleged that there is a high risk of contracting the virus while attending exams at the exam centre. Last week, the UGC has issued guidelines mandating the exams for the current academic year and announced that the exams will be scheduled in August.