Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety

Rangareddy: Amid reports of coordinated raids by the Drug Control Administration (DCA) against quacks and murky trade of medicines in various parts of the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, the Peripheral Pharmacovigilance Centre for Unani Drugs (PPVC), a regulatory arm of the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) recently organised a day-long seminar with the sole aim to spread awareness about enhancing patients’ safety.

The venue was Government NizamiaTibbi College, Charminar. The centre performed under the shadow of the college, Charminar. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr J Vasanth Rao, additional director, department of Ayush. Dr Waseem-ur-Rahman, IRS, additional commissioner, Income-Tax department, Prof. Shahzadi Sultana and Dr Younis Iftekhar Munshi, deputy director, National Research Institute of Unani Medicine (NRIUM) attended.

Apart from the visiting guests, Dr Galib, co-ordinator NPVC, AIIA, New Delhi, addressed the gathering, explaining the importance of pharmacovigilance to boost the Unani system of medicine.

Prof. Mohd. AleemuddinQuamri, HOD &co-ordinator IPVC-NIUM, Bengaluru, shed light on aims and objectives of Pharmacovigilance of ASU & H Drugs.

Dr. Ashfaque Ahmed, RO, NIIMH, Hyderabad, gave a lecture on ‘Literature Review on Unani Concept of Pharmacovigilance.

Dr. Mohd Kashif Hussain, RO, Botany S-III, NRIUM-SD, Hyderabad, stimulated about scientific advancement in botanical identification of Ayush-Unani Drugs and its relevance. Dr. Zaibunissa Begum, professor &co-ordinator of PPVC centre, GNTC Hyderabad, proposed a vote of thanks.