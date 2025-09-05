Pharmacy Officers’ Association District Committee Formed in Nagar Kurnool

Nagar kurnool: Under the supervision of the Telangana Government Pharmacy Officers’ Association State Executive Committee, the new district committee of the Pharmacy Officers’ Association in Nagar Kurnool was officially announced today.

On this occasion, State Committee President Battini Sudarshan stated that the newly formed district committee is expected to play an active role in addressing the problems of pharmacy officers, strengthening the association, and expanding membership. He advised that membership expansion of every pharmacy officer in the district should be completed and the details submitted to the state committee. He also conveyed his congratulations to the newly elected committee. He mentioned that President Suresh, Secretary Srinivasulu, Treasurer D. Kumar, along with other members, will serve for a period of two years.

Taking charge as District President, M. Suresh Kumar said that while following the guidelines of the state committee, efforts would be made to resolve the issues of government pharmacy officers. He extended heartfelt thanks to State President Battini Sudarshan and the state committee members for entrusting him with this responsibility. He assured that the district committee would work continuously to strengthen unity among pharmacy officers and safeguard their rights.

The newly appointed committee members are: President: M. Suresh Kumar; Secretary: S. Srinivasulu; Treasurer: D. Kumar; Working Presidents: D. Balaraju, M. Anita; Associate President: G. K. Venkatesh; Joint Secretaries: Bhagat, Rajini, Dilip; Zone Coordinator: Rajashekar; Executive Members: Raghu, Chandramouli, Srikanth, Ravinder, Srinivasulu, Sampath Kumar, Vinod. With this, the full-fledged Nagar Kurnool District Pharmacy Officers’ Association committee has officially taken charge.