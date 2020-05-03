Phase-wise end of curbs in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Is Telangana set to see 'relaxations' in coming days? Well, that's what IT Minister KT Rama Rao hints at and is hoping for. Suggesting that the state needs to reopen and start getting back up on its feet...slowly, he said: "We need to learn to live with the virus."

KTR said that he is in support for a phased-out lockdown in Telangana, adding that there will be more 'economic activity,' reopening of industries in the coming days. The state has been following a complete lockdown model with minimum easing or industrial activity.

"I am rooting for a phased, calibrated dwindling down of lockdown. That is my personal opinion. I will be championing this line of thought. And I hope majority of them will agree and the CM will also agree that the state can slowly reopen and start getting back on its feet," he said. The Centre has extended the lockdown two more weeks beyond May 4. However, the Telangana government, had earlier, declared a lockdown till May 7. The state Cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to decide the further course of action and take a call on relaxations. KTR said he would propose a phase-wise cut down of the lockdown in the meeting.

The state will now be looking on boosting up the economic activity in days to come and industries, slowly, will be back up and running. According to the minister, the government will turn its focus to heavy weight projects such as 'Hyderabad Pharma City' – a mega project, spread over 19,000 acres, which the government hopes to position it as "World's Largest Integrated Pharma Park" to promote domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in line with the "Make in India" initiative of the Union government.

Another key focus area would be strengthening Telangana's textile industry, he said. "You will see more economic activity opening up in Telangana in days to come. We've taken a conscious decision – it is not a tossup between lives and livelihood, we have already started factories in rural areas. Essential services have been running. You will slowly start seeing Industries opening up in Telangana. But in a new way of operation. Of course, with a new way of operation, physical distancing etc,"

he said.KTR also wrote to Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goel suggesting measures to reboot and energise the economy and attract investments. "India will need a lot of blue-collar jobs after this crisis. We will see a great deal of unemployment and great deal of people coming back from Middle-East due to unemployment. We need to offer opportunities to our manufacturers, so that there is competitiveness with respect to exports with other countries including China," he said. Courtesy: News18