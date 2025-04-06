PHCs will be all equipped within a year: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: IPrimary Health Centres, Critical Care Unit, Public Healthcare, Rajiv Aarogyasri, Job Fair, Nalgonda Development

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of a Critical Care Unit at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nalgonda, constructed at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore.

The facility includes advanced dialysis stations and high-end monitoring systems, strengthening the hospital’s ability to deliver round-the-clock emergency care.

He added that liver and kidney transplants are already being performed at Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, and the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme coverage has been doubled from to Rs 10 lakh, ensuring better access to life-saving treatments for the economically weaker sections.

The minister also highlighted the expansion of facilities at the local government medical college, noting that Nalgonda is emerging as a hub for quality public healthcare.

Later, praising the police department for its proactive engagement, Komatireddy also participated in a mega job fair organised by the Nalgonda police offering jobs starting from Rs 30,000, which saw participation from 112 companies offering 2,500 jobs, with 4,000 candidates registering.

He commended the initiative for addressing unemployment and steering youth away from anti-social influences.

Collector Ila Tripathi and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar encouraged young participants to make the most of such opportunities and focus on skill development. The Prateek Foundation supported the event by providing meals to all attendees.