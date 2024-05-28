Phone tapping case is worse than emergency in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for “phone tapping worse than the Emergency period.”

“KCR’s actions are a disgrace to democracy !! Phone tapping done under the BRS regime is worse than the Emergency. This is a violation of Constitutional and human rights. KCR’s fear of BJP is now out in the open with the tapping of BJP leaders and our followers Radha Kishan Rao’s confessions during police interrogation have confirmed my previous statements on involvement in the phone-tapping case by former CM KCR. It is evident now that KCR wanted to fabricate the MLA poaching case as a quid pro quo to protect his own daughter, who was caught in the Liquor Scam. Such a shame that KCR and his gang have not even spared private conversations between couples…” he said on Tuesday, May 28 on platform X.

He stated that KCR is the one who took an oath on the Constitution “not only betrayed the law but also has crushed the basic rights of citizens via phone-tapping,” demanding that along with the former chief minister, “all those involved in phone-tapping from the BRS party need to be prosecuted & removed as public representatives from their posts.”

“In fact, he is undeserving of holding any constitutional position, including that of an MLA and needs to be banned from contesting elections. It is imperative to also think about banning BRS membership too. Despite clear evidence, why isn’t the Congress government arresting KCR? Why hasn’t the main accused, Prabhakar Rao, been brought back from the USA? His arrest could reveal more facts about the corrupt practices of the BRS government. BJP demands that KCR be arrested immediately and prosecuted,” he further said, asking chief minister A Revanth Reddy to write to the CBI, seeking a detailed investigation.

“Speaker of the Legislative Assembly must declare KCR unfit for the MLA position,” he added.

According to multiple news reports, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force, Hyderabad City) P Radhakishan Rao has confessed to his involvement in the illegal phone tapping of politicians, officials, activists, and others during the BRS’ tenure.

Rao stated that he was acting on the instructions of the then-chief of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau, T Prabhakar Rao, to monitor anyone who opposed or posed a perceived threat to the BRS government.

This included high-profile individuals such as former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar (currently with the BRS), former BRS leaders who had defected to other parties, and several Congress politicians and their family members