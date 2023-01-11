Pinapaka MLA Rega inspects works at new Collectorate

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Telangana State government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works at the new Collectorate building in Bhadradri Kothagudem district headquarters and held a high-level review meeting with officials of various departments of the district.

During the meeting, the BRS party Bhadradri Kothagudem district president directed the district officials to complete all the arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to the district on January 12, soon. He said that the Bhadradri Kothagudem district under the leadership of CM KCR has been developing in all sectors.

He claimed that Telangana will be the only State with an integrated Collectorate and that no other State in the country has one. He said that since the officers of about 32 departments will start administration in one office, services will be easier for the people, adding that the Collector's office will become a platform for solving all problems.

Meanwhile, the BRS party is making arrangements for a huge public meeting in Khammam district.

MLA Vanama Venkateswarlu, District Library Corporation chairman Dindigala Rajender, District Collector Durishetti Anudeep, District SP Dr Vineeth, District Additional Collector Karnati Venkateswarlu, district officials of various departments and others were present during the meeting.