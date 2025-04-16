Pink contingent motivated to march for Wgl Sabha

Yellandu (Kothagudem): Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has called for thousands of pink contingents from Yellandu constituency to march in the meeting to be held in Warangal on April 27 as part of BRS party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

A large meeting of the Yellandu constituency party was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of former MLA Banoth Haripriya Naik in which MP Ravichandra spoke as the chief guest.

“The people of Telangana are waiting to see what BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will say in the meeting; over 10 lakh people are estimated to attend it. The people are tired of the Congress rule and they have lost faith in it,” said the MP, addressing the gathering.

He denounced the government for making promises that were not feasible in practice and coming to power. “Now, they are not able to implement them. The people are regretting that they made a mistake by distancing themselves from KCR,” he said.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is under the illusion that KCR’s legacy will be erased, should also consider the chair he is sitting on as a gift from KCR,” asserted Ravichandra, reminding everyone that if KCR had not fought, the State would not have come into being today.

Meanwhile, district BRS president Rega Kantha Rao said that he had set the direction for the success of the Warangal Sabha. “Before attending the public meeting, all party workers are encouraged to unfurl the party flags in their respective villages,” he said.

Former president of the Library Association Dindigala Rajender, former chairman of Mahabubabad ZP Angoth Bindu, former director of DCCB Lakkineni Surender, Sewalal Sena state president Sanjeev Nayak, party in-charges of various mandals, and others participated in the meeting.