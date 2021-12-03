Pink party MPs staging drama on paddy procurement: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday charged that the TRS MPs have got themselves clicked holding placards in Parliament canteen but tried to project in the media that they were staging dharna in the House.

Sanjay accused the MPs of creating an issue over procurement of paddy in the Lok Sabha staging a drama. He said the Centre had clarified that it would procure any quantity of raw rice. Yet, while farmers were ending lives in desperation, the TRS government was not procuring paddy. "The TRS members raised the issue of paddy procurement demanding an answer from the Centre". Taking on TRS members, the Karimnagar MP asked why the government failed to procure paddy during the current Kharif season. "Why the government is not procuring paddy even as desperate farmers are dying on heaps of paddy", he asked.

Sanjay, along with Adilabad party MP Soyam Bapu Rao, had raised slogans in response to the sloganeering of the TRS members to press their demand for an assurance from the Centre on procurement of paddy in rabi.

He asserted that no one said the Centre would not procure rice during rabi. "The Centre has made it clear time and again that it would procure raw rice. The TRS government is failing to respond when asked, why it is not procuring paddy during the current Kharif? but raising the issue of paddy procurement in Rabi to stage drama".

"The concerned Union minister has said that the Centre would procure every grain during the current Kharif. The Centre has also clarified that it would procure para boiled rice during rabi. Yet, the TRS members were staging a drama to politicise and divert the issue", he rued. Sanjay charged that on Wednesday the TRS MPs, holding placards, were photographed at the canteen in the Central Hall but they misled people that they were staging a protest inside the House.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, along with BJP MPs Dharmapuri Arvind, Babu Rao, parliamentary office secretary K Bala Subrahmanyam met party national president JP Nadda on Thursday and extended birthday greetings to him. He discussed party activities in strengthening it in Telangana, besides the anti-people's policies of TRS, strategies to build people's movements against them.