Places of worship to reverberate with special prayers on KCR's b'day

Hyderabad: The BRS party leaders have taken a devotional route this time to celebrate the 69th birthday of Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday. They have decided to take up several programmes, including organising special prayers in temples, Gurudwaras, mosques and churches in the city.

The city party leaders will celebrate the birthday in all the divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The legislators will take part in special prayers in all religious places.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will participate in Abhishekam programme in Jubilee Hills Peddamma temple and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha will be taking part in Ganesh temple, Secunderabad, where a 'Chandi yagam' will be performed. At Ujjaini Mahankali temple 'Ayush homam' will be performed.

The other programmes include special prayers at Charminar Bhagyalakshmi, 'Laksha Pushparchana' at Simhavahini temple, Lal Darwaza, Gurudwaras at Ameerpet and Gowliguda, at Wesley Church, Clock Tower ( Secunderabad) and offering 'chadar' at Nampally Yousufain Dargah.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday the Chandi yagam, and 'Raja Shyamala yagam' will be organised at Balkampet Yellamma temple. He will participate in the birthday celebrations at Thrill City, Necklace Road.

Former Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy will be organising Sita Rama Kalyanam to mark the CM's birthday. The party leaders will take up blood donation, annadanam, distribution of tri-cycles to physically challenged people. Fruit and bread distribution will be taken up in Gandhi Hospital, sari distribution in Balkampet Yellamma temple.