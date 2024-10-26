Plaint against bid to grab Pebbair Market land

Wanaparthy: The Pebbair Market in the municipal centre is a government-owned site that generates around Rs 3.5 crore annually. In 1954, during the Suguru kingdom, the rulers allocated 30.19 acres for Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple for rituals and offerings. Over time a market was established in 1981. Since then it has continued at the same temple land.

One Neelam Gowd, allegedly eyeing this valuable real estate, reportedly brought 50 people from Rayalaseema to seize it by blocking all three access points with soil. The market contractors and local people--about 300 families who depend on the market for their livelihood--confronted him, leading to a tense standoff. They issued a warning saying, “Beware if you look at Pebbair market land again.”

Following the incident, the citizens organised a protest at Subhash Chowrasta and filed a complaint with the Pebbair police, urging legal action against Gowd.