Planned measures in place for cotton purchase

Khammam : Additional Collector D Madhusudhan Naik has urged officials to take planned steps in purchase of cotton crop at support price. During a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday, officials explained to the AC the cotton purchase action plan for the monsoon season 2024-25.

During the meeting, Naik said that 1,99,700 acres of crops have been sown in Khammam district and 1,79,730 metric tons of cotton is expected to be produced. He informed that five CCI centres and purchase centres are being set up at 10 ginning mills in Khammam district to provide support price to cotton farmers.

Officials were ordered to provide facilities such as drinking water, toilet, necessary equipment, etc. at cotton crop buying centres and ensure that the support price of long grain type cotton crop is Rs 7521 per quintal and medium grain type is Rs 7121 per quintal.

He said that the farmers should ensure that the moisture content of the cotton crop grown by them is between 8 to 12 and bring it to the purchase centres and spread the information widely through leaflets and media about the moisture content of the cotton crop.

The Additional Collector ordered that the officials of the concerned departments should coordinate their duties and provide the right price to the farmers without any inconvenience.