PM: Deeply anguished

PM: Deeply anguished
Highlights

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire accident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad, which claimed 17 lives.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire accident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad, which claimed 17 lives.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," read the post by PMO.

