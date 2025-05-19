Live
- IMF flags tensions with India as big risk
- Constitution supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI
- Daughter kills mother for opposing her love marriage
- ISRO mission fails as PSLV suffers third-stage anomaly
- PM: Deeply anguished
- 8 children among 17 of family killed in city fire
- Efforts on to revive Gundubadu mini reservoir
- Four children die in locked car
- ELS get upgraded with innovative, crew-friendly modifications
- ‘One zone-one constituency’ system to come into force from June 1
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire accident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad, which claimed 17 lives.
The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," read the post by PMO.
