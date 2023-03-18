PM Modi announces a mega textile park for Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a mega textile park for Telangana, which would be useful to lakhs of farmers and handloom weavers and provide jobs to thousands of youth.

As part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme, the Centre launched the 'Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textiles Region and Apparel Park' (PM-Mitra) scheme to make India a world leader in the field of textiles. Farm to Fiber; Fiber to Factory; Factory to Fashion; As part of this scheme designed on the basis of the '5F' principle of Fashion to Foreign, the aim is to set up seven mega textile parks across the country.

As part of that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially announced that the seven mega textile parks would be set up in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy thanked Modi for announcing a mega textile park in Telangana. He said this was a boon for Telangana and benefits the entire value chain of 5Fs as envisaged by the PM--from farm to fibre to factory to fashion to foreign. Farmers and the weaving community in Telangana will benefit immensely. This will also create thousands of jobs to our youth and entrepreneurs, said Reddy.

He said Telangana was one of the seven States to benefit from the scheme. Stating that he had urged the PM and the Textile Minister Piyush Goyal to set up the mega textile park in Telangana. "I am happy that my efforts have come to bear fruit," the minister said.

On February 14 he had written to the Chief Minister requesting him to take the initiative and seize the opportunity of the Union government scheme by submitting a strong proposal.

According to Reddy, the PM MITRA Scheme strengthens the textile industry by enabling scale of operations, reducing logistics cost by housing the entire value chain at one location, attracting investments, generating employment and augmenting export potential.

The scheme would develop an integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for the total value-chain of the textile industry for spinning, weaving, processing, garment, textile manufacturing, processing and printing machinery industry.

The Government of India will provide Development Capital Support (DCS) in the form of grant- in-aid (capital) to the textile park in Telangana. The capital support will be used to build infrastructure, such as internal roads; power distribution infrastructure; water and waste water treatment and other facilities; development of plug and play infrastructure for textiles designers, apparel/accessories manufacturers; factory sites; incubation centres.