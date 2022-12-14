PM Modi heaps praises on Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Dr Laxman. It is learnt that PM Modi has inquired about Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra in the State.

PM Modi has also asked about the people's reaction, how many party leaders accompanying, how many national leaders are attending the padayatra. He said that Bandi's padayatra will become as role model for the country. PM Modi also seems to have inquired about political situation in the State. It is said that the MPs were asked to work on strengthening the party in the State.



It is known that the BJP has emerged as the only opposition party in Telangana against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (before Telangana Rashtra Samithi). BJP top brass such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others often visited the Telangana in the year 2022 and also BJP executive meeting in Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister itself has visited Telangana more than 4 times this year and also addressed a few public meeting and the party cadre.