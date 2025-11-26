PM Modi inaugurates Safran Aircraft engine services facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park - SEZ in Hyderabad via video conferencing on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu, and other dignitaries.

SAESI marks Safran's dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power the Airbus A320 Neo and Boeing 737 Max aircraft. This facility is poised to become one of the largest MRO centres globally for LEAP engines.

Moreover, this significant development represents the first time that a global engine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has established an MRO operation in India, signifying a major leap towards self-reliance in the country's aviation sector. The establishment of SAESI is considered a historic milestone, setting the stage for India to become a notable player in aircraft engine maintenance on an international scale.