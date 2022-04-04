PM Modi, KCR playing with lives of farmers: Congress

Karimnagar: City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy asked the people and peasants of the State to wake up to sound a death knell for the TRS and BJP parties, which are trying to trouble the farmers.

Following a call by the TPCC to protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices caused by BJP government and electricity bills by the TRS government, a protest was organised by the city Congress at the Ambedkar statue here on Monday.

The Congress workers burned the effigies of the Prime Minister Modi and CM KCR. Although police tried to foil the burning of the effigies, Congress leaders resisted the police, snatched the effigies from their hands and set them on fire. This led to tension for a while.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy said that even Rs 1,000 crore was not available to buy the paddy of the farmers with CM KCR, who built Kaleswaram at a cost of Rs 2 lakh crore. Modi and KCR were both accomplices and were playing tricks with the State farmers.

MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar told farmers to cultivate paddy by ignoring KCR's words, stating that the Central government would buy every grain of paddy grown by farmers in Telangana. But now the MP was shunning his responsibility.

Instead of calling for bandh in Telangana and staging protests, the TRS Ministers and MLAs should protest in Delhi like in Punjab if the Central government was really doing injustice to the farmers, he said. Congress party would expose the dramas being played by the Central and State governments and stand by the farmers. The party would fight on the side of the farmers till the farmers' harvest was purchased, he said.

V Anjan Kumar, Shravan Naik, Gundati Srinivas Reddy, Madupu Mohan, Tirupati Reddy, Victor, Lingampelli Babu, Kurra Pochayya, Satyanarayana Reddy, Dandi Ravinder, Balabadri Shankar, Korivi Arun Kumar, Danna Singh, Shekhar Babu, and others took part in the protest.