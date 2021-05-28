PM Narendra Modi lauds TRS MP Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the 'Green India Challenge' initiative of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J. Santosh Kumar.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha member, Modi wrote that it was heartening to learn about 'Green India Challenge', an endeavour to plant saplings and increase the green cover across the country. He conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Santosh Kumar on undertaking 'this noble initiative to preserve a cleaner, greener environment.'

The Prime Minister stated that it is the individual and collective responsibility of every citizen to leave behind a green footprint for posterity. He said endeavours like Green India Challenge can succeed only through people's participation.

"We have always nurtured peaceful co-existence and harmony with nature. The inherent love and respect for nature has been an integral part of our heritage. Our deep reverence for Mother Earth is reflected through such saying as Earth is our Mother and we are its children," reads the letter by the Prime Minister.

"Following in the footsteps of such a glorious heritage, we have been striving tirelessly to enhance the green cover in our country. A series of decisions such as increasing the share of renewable sources of energy, including solar energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and banning single plastic use reflect our undying commitment towards environment conservation," Modi wrote.

On Santosh Kumar bringing out the book titled 'Vriksha Vedam', the Prime Minister hoped that this will educate the people, particularly youth about the holistic relationship between mankind and nature. "I am sure that your initiative will gather further pace," he added.

Santosh Kumar took to Twitter to thank Modi for his kind words and valuable message and said this adds sanctity to the cause.





What a way to start the day Sir! Immense pleasure to have your kind words for #GreenIndiaChallenge and your valuable message for #VrikshaVedam. This adds sanctity to the cause. It would be great if you could kindly participate in #GIC to take a giant leap in India & world over🙏. pic.twitter.com/MamlULov4h — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) May 28, 2021





The MP requested the Prime Minister to participate in Green India Challenge.

Eminent people from various walks of life have participated in Green India Challenge by planting the saplings.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgun, Shruthi Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pavan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Sai Pallavi besides politicians Supriya Sule, Praksh Javadekar, K.T. Rama Rao and Kavitha have participated in Green India Challenge.

Santosh Kumar said that he was inspired by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take up Green India Challenge. The state government's massive plantation programme Haritha Haram is the brainchild of the chief minister.

The MP recently brought out the book 'Vriksha Vedam' which has the shlokas highlighting the importance of trees; forests as depicted in the Indian literature and beautiful photographs showcasing the beauty of the forests.