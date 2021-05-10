PM Narendra Modi pats CM KCR for ideas 

After the review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM KCR over phone.

The PM informed the CM that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had briefed him about the suggestions given by the CM.

"Your suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions," Modi told KCR. The CM had urged the PM to supply more oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the state.

The PM positively responded to the CM's request and also assured that immediate action would be taken in this regard.