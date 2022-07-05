PM Narendra Modi plants sapling at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted an auspicious kadamba sapling at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The plant has both religious and medicinal significance.

In the same programme, the traditional Bonam and Bathukamma were also put on display. State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan explained PM Modi about the unique traditional festivals of Telangana- Bonalu and Bathukamma and their reverence.

Modi complimented the Governor and the staff of Raj Bhavan for their excellent hospitality. The PM mingled joyfully with all the staff and took photographs with them.