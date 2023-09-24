PM Narendra Modi to flag off Hyderabad-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the third Vande Bharat Express originating from Telangana on Sunday via video conference from New Delhi. The regular Vande Bharat train services between Hyderabad (Kacheguda)– Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) will commence from September 25 officially.

Perhaps, this train will be the first Vande Bharat Express linking Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The new train service will start from Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad and ends at Yesvantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru via Mahbubnagar, Kurnool Town, Anantapur, and Dharmavaram halts.

The South-Central Railway authorities said that the Vande Bharat train will be covering 610 kilometres and the journey is expected to take 8.30 hours, nearly 2.50 hours faster than the current fastest train on this route. The railway authorities said that regular services will commence on September 25 from Yesvantpur and on September 26 from Kacheguda. The train is equipped with eight coaches (seven air-conditioned chair car and an executive chair car coach) accommodating up to 530 passengers. It will operate six days a week and there will be no service on Wednesdays.