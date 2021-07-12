Top
POCSO court inaugurated in Medak

x

Telangana High Court Judge Justice T Amaranth Goud on Sunday inaugurated the POCSO court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) in the local court complex

Medak: Telangana High Court Judge Justice T Amaranth Goud on Sunday inaugurated the POCSO court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) in the local court complex .Justice Mythree took charge as the first judge of the court, in the presence of Justice Goud.

Earlier, Justice Goud, the Administrative Judge for Medak district, was given a grand welcome by District Principal Judge Justice B Papi Reddy, Collector S Harish and Bar Association president S Chandra Reddy.

The HC judge also planted a sapling to mark his visit. Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi, senior civil judge Suhasini, junior civil judge Lavanya were among those present.

