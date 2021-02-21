Podu farmers to get solace: Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad: The TRS government was committed to resolving all the issues pertaining to Tribals, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod asserted. Speaking at the TRS' preparatory meeting for the ensuing election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency at Kothaguda in Mahabubabad district on Saturday, she said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will soon focus on podu land issue.

She said that the government will provide financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu to podu farmers also. "After the budget, the government has decided to bear the expenditure for the construction of double bedroom houses for the poor, who have own land," Rathod said. Stating that the TRS government has been implementing several welfare and developmental programmes, she told the cadres to reach out to the people to ensure the victory of party candidate for Graduates Constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Talking on the party's membership drive, she said that both the Congress and the BJP have done nothing for their cadres. On the other hand, the TRS has been paying a life insurance premium of Rs 16 crore for the welfare of its cadres, she said. "With just a few wins under its belt, the BJP seems to be on a high, but it won't last long," the Minister said.

The government has sanctioned Rs 220 crore for the electrification in the tribal areas, and work on it will be taken up after the model code of conduct

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Mahabubabad and Mulugu ZP chairpersons Angoth Bindu and Kusuma Jagadish were among others present.