Poets, artists have special place in TS: Minister

Mahabubabad: Telangana government has utmost respect for poets and artists, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said here on Monday.

Felicitating noted lyricist and singer Godishala Jayaraj who received the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao Award-2023, the Minister said that there was discrimination towards the language and the accent of Telangana; however, it all changed after the formation of separate State.

“Poets and artists played a major role in the Telangana Movement. They galvanised people to fight for self-respect, giving a much needed boost. Poetry is a powerful tool to capture and communicate a message like no other form of art,” Rathod said.

Vanamma Vanamma Okasaranna Vachi Pove Vanamma is one of those inspiring songs penned by Jayaraj, Rathod said, recalling the writer’s role in the Telangana Movement. Manukota aka Mahabubabad has produced the greats like Dasaradhi and Jayaraj, the minister said.

Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy chairperson Deepika Reddy, legislators Deshapathi Srinivas, Banoth Shankar Naik, T Ravinder Rao, MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP chairperson A Bindu, district collector K Shashanka and superintendent of police Gundeti Chandramohan were among others present.