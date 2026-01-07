Police Advise Precautions Against Burglary for Travellers Over Sankranti

CI Sudhir Krishna has issued a series of safety recommendations for individuals travelling to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival, urging them to take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes against burglaries.

In a recent advisory, he recommended that homeowners consider installing a central locking system, a security alarm, and door sensors prior to their departure. Additionally, CI Krishna suggested securing valuable items, such as silver and gold ornaments, as well as cash, in bank lockers rather than leaving them at home.

To enhance security while away, he advised leaving a light on in the house and installing GPS trackers on vehicles. Furthermore, setting up CCTV cameras around the premises is encouraged, allowing property owners to monitor their homes remotely.

The CI also warned against discussing travel plans with strangers. He stressed the importance of informing the local police station about travel arrangements, which may enable officers to monitor the property more effectively.

In case residents observe any suspicious individuals in their neighbourhood, CI Krishna urged them to contact emergency services by calling 122 or reach out directly to Suraram Police Station at 87126 63299. For additional support, residents can also contact CI at 8712663290, DSI at 8712663297, or DI at 8712663271.