Police arrest three for selling MDMA

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station team, along with Abids police, apprehended three individuals from Rajasthan who were involved in selling MDMA. Police seized 72 grams of MDMA packets from their possession. The arrested persons are Jog Singh, Chunaram Chaudary, and Amrith Purohit.

According to police, the accused were attempting to sell MDMA to customers in Hyderabad. After gathering information on potential buyers, they arrived at the BJR statue in Basheerbagh with the drug packets to sell them at prices ranging from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 per gram. S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP, DD, confirmed the arrests.

Police stated that MDMA is a synthetic psychotropic substance that typically appears in powder or crystal form. It is a stimulant that increases heart rate, raises body temperature, and can cause jaw muscle tension. Officials strongly advised the public against using such drugs, noting that the use, possession, sale, purchase, and transportation of MDMA are completely illegal in Telangana. Anyone found in possession of this substance for consumption or sale will be prosecuted under the NDPS Act. This successful operation is part of ongoing efforts by the city police to curb the drug trade and maintain public safety. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to drug distribution to the authorities immediately to assist in preventing further illegal transactions.