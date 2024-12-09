Police Arrested BRS MLAs Arrested at Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: As the high-drama protest unfolded at the Telangana Assembly gates on Monday as police arrested several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs for staging a unique protest against the alleged alliance between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The protest began with BRS legislators, donning T-shirts with slogans like “Adani Revanth Bhai Bhai”, marching from Gun Park to the Assembly. Chanting slogans such as “Delhi me Adani se kusti, gali me dosti” (wrestling with Adani in Delhi, friendship in the streets), the legislators attempted to highlight what they termed as the “double standards” of the Congress.

Police blocked the entry of the BRS leaders at the Assembly gates, leading to a tense stand-off. Korutla MLA Dr. Sanjay and other legislators were detained when they tried to force their way into the premises. The confrontation led to chaotic scenes at the Assembly gates, with the legislators accusing the police of suppressing their democratic right to protest.

Adding to the drama, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Congress state president Revanth Reddy. Speaking to the media, KTR sarcastically remarked, “Despite repeated warnings, Revanth doesn’t listen. So, we decided to wear these T-shirts and convey our protest directly in the Assembly.”

The BRS also raised slogans accusing Congress of being out of touch with Telangana’s cultural identity. “Telangana Thalli is ours, Congress Thalli is yours,” they shouted, emphasizing their connection to the state's ethos, including symbols like Bathukamma.

The protest gained momentum as BRS leaders raised slogans accusing Congress of hypocrisy, questioning Revanth Reddy’s stance on Gautam Adani. They alleged that while Congress criticizes Adani at the national level, its state leaders maintain covert ties with him.

The standoff disrupted proceedings briefly, drawing attention to the rising political friction ahead of the Telangana elections. The BRS vowed to continue its protests, alleging that both Congress and BJP were undermining Telangana’s development.