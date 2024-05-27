Police arrests people transporting banned marijuana in Cine Faki

Bhadradri Kothagudem District: According to reliable information today Kothagudem 3 Town SS Purushottam along with his staff was doing vehicle checking at Old Depot Road approx.Around 2.00 pm, two persons were caught in the Ashok leyland DCM van MH20EL5732, parallel to the back of the cabin, without suspicion, another shelf was specially prepared and the government prohibited cannabis packets were placed in it and they were transported. Approximately Rs.1,23,00,000/-(A3Town CI Sivaprasad disclosed the details that the 3Town Police along with the District Task Force Police have seized this ganja.

1).Shubham Sarath Bhandari,S/o.Sharath Laxman Bhandari,27yrs,Auto Driver,R/o. H.No. 25,Sanskriti Colony,Farsungi,Pune,Maharashtra and 2).Amjat Abdul Shaikh,S/o.Abdul Malsoor Shaikh,36yrs,Lorry Driver,R/o.Alangar Area,Nagar Mandal, Ahmed NagarZilla, Maharashtra, two persons were arrested today by the Kothagudem Three Town Police while they bought marijuana from a person named Raju of Peddagondi village at Seeleru, Andhra Pradesh and took it to a person named Yogesh of Sholapur, Maharashtra. When asked to bring it, these two gave itInvestigation revealed that ganja was being transported in the van. A case has been registered against Raju, who sold the banned ganja and Yogesh, who tried to buy it, and two persons who were caught while transporting it, said the CI.

* Three Towns and District SP Rohit Raju IPS specially felicitated the police officers and personnel of the Task Force.