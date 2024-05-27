Live
- Goldman Sachs ups India’s GDP growth forecast
- Euro 2024: Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon to miss Euros following injury
- Delhi HC upholds order directing SpiceJet to return aircraft to TWC Aviation
- South Korea's space agency officially launched to foster industry growth
- If fake seeds are sold, strict action will be taken : Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu
- Unraveling the myth: Experts debunk 'absurdity' of EVM hack theories
- Police station attackers won't be spared, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Kerala Police in row after cop seen at 'party' hosted by criminal
- Porsche crash: Court sends doctors who changed minor's blood samples to police remand till May 30
- Build grounds for fair competition in AI-related industries: S. Korea's antitrust regulator
Just In
Police arrests people transporting banned marijuana in Cine Faki
Kottagudem 3 town police seized 492 kg of ganja worth Rs.1,23,00,000/-
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: According to reliable information today Kothagudem 3 Town SS Purushottam along with his staff was doing vehicle checking at Old Depot Road approx.Around 2.00 pm, two persons were caught in the Ashok leyland DCM van MH20EL5732, parallel to the back of the cabin, without suspicion, another shelf was specially prepared and the government prohibited cannabis packets were placed in it and they were transported. Approximately Rs.1,23,00,000/-(A3Town CI Sivaprasad disclosed the details that the 3Town Police along with the District Task Force Police have seized this ganja.
1).Shubham Sarath Bhandari,S/o.Sharath Laxman Bhandari,27yrs,Auto Driver,R/o. H.No. 25,Sanskriti Colony,Farsungi,Pune,Maharashtra and 2).Amjat Abdul Shaikh,S/o.Abdul Malsoor Shaikh,36yrs,Lorry Driver,R/o.Alangar Area,Nagar Mandal, Ahmed NagarZilla, Maharashtra, two persons were arrested today by the Kothagudem Three Town Police while they bought marijuana from a person named Raju of Peddagondi village at Seeleru, Andhra Pradesh and took it to a person named Yogesh of Sholapur, Maharashtra. When asked to bring it, these two gave itInvestigation revealed that ganja was being transported in the van. A case has been registered against Raju, who sold the banned ganja and Yogesh, who tried to buy it, and two persons who were caught while transporting it, said the CI.
* Three Towns and District SP Rohit Raju IPS specially felicitated the police officers and personnel of the Task Force.