Police bust illegal e-cigarette racket targeting youth

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and Mangalhat police have successfully dismantled an illegal e-cigarette racket operating in Dhoolpet. During a targeted raid on a residence in Lower Dhoolpet, officers arrested a 23-year-old student and seized 282 electronic cigarettes and vapes valued at approximately Rs 8.72 lakh. The confiscated contraband included various prohibited brands such as Yuoto Beyonder, Elfbar, and Raya D1.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Tikale Rohan, had hatched a plan to generate illegal profits by selling banned electronic cigarettes. He procured the stock at a low cost from Mumbai through a network agent identified as Perwin Salman Zubair, who remains absconding. The prohibited items were transported to Hyderabad via Pragathi Parcel Services and stored at the raided premises. Additional DCP Task Force Andhe Srinivas Rao explained that another associate, Shivnani Pratham, managed a WhatsApp group to facilitate sales.

This group primarily targeted vulnerable demographics, including teenagers and college students. Once orders were received and payments were collected through online channels, the syndicate used Rapido delivery services to clandestinely dispatch the products to customers.

On Tuesday evening, police apprehended Rohan and seized the entire stock. The suspect and the contraband have been handed over to the Mangalhat police for further legal proceedings. Efforts are currently underway to track down the remaining members of the network who facilitated this large-scale distribution. The police are investigating further leads.