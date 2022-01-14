Police busts fake currency racket in Peddapalli

A fake currency racket has been busted by the Sultanabad police who arrested a five-member on Friday. The currency notes of worth Rs 77,400 were recovered from them.

Speaking to the media, Peddapalli ACP Sarangapani explained they have arrested three persons Challa Rayamallu, Darangula Venkati of Kalwasrimpur and Komire Raju of GD nagar of Basanthnagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids on a printing unit in Karimnagar town and arrested Dugyala Anil of Kalwasrirampur mandal. A printer, scanner, cutter and other material used to print counterfeit currency were recovered from the unit. Later, another member of the gang Pendam Naresh of Kalwasrimpur was also arrested.

The ACP also warned that the PD Act would be invoked against those trying to print and circulate counterfeit currency.

ACP appreciated Sultanabad police including CI Indrasena Reddy, SIs Upender and Ashok Reddy, ASI Tirupathi, and constables Sadanandam, Sudhakar, Fayaz, Nithin, Pochalu and Naveen for playing a vital role in busting the gang and present cash rewards to them.