Police clarify on Sandhya Theatre mgmt’s letter, deny allegations of misbehaving with Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: After a letter written by the management of Sandhya Theatre to the Chikkadpally Police emerged on social media seeking police security for the Pushpa 2 premiere, the Hyderabad city police on Friday clarified that the management simply submitted the letter in the inward section, without any briefing.

DCP Akshansh Yadav, Central Zone said that they receive a lot of requests for bandobust citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programmes etc., However it is beyond our resources to provide bandobust for every event.

“In cases where heavy crowd is expected or some popular personality is visiting, the organiser personally visits the police station / ACP / DCP office and brief about the program depending upon which we provide the bandobust.

However, the organiser did not meet any officer and simply submitted the letter in the inward section.

No details were made available to the police despite this we arranged suitable bandobust for crowd management outside the theatre,” the DCP stated in the clarification.

The statement continued; the crowd was well in control till the actor arrived. He came to the theatre, came out from the sun roof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. His private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle. His team was intimated to take him back citing large public gathering, but they did not act on it and actor Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobust was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident, in which a woman died, and her son is still unconscious on ventilator even after nine days of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police also denied the allegations of police misbehaving with Allu Arjun at the time of his arrest.

“When police reached his residence, he requested some time to change his clothes. He went inside his bedroom, police personnel waited outside and took him into custody when he came out. There was no use of force or any misbehavior with him by any police personnel. He was given enough time to interact with his family and wife and he himself came out and entered the police vehicle,” the DCP clarified.