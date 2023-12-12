Police continues probe into sabotage of files from offices

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Monday continued the investigation and enquired into the allegations of sabotage and theft of files and other property in the offices of several former ministers after the BRS party lost power.

The Nampally police visited the Animal Husbandry Department OSD office on Monday and enquired about the files. DCP Central zone D Srinivas said the police are investigating into the case and will question the concerned officials. He said that police have recorded the statement of the director of the animal husbandry department. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Kalyan has been accused of missing files in the office.

The police will question the director along with Kalyan and record the statement. Police have also registered a case against missing furniture in the offices of former minister Srinivas Goud. Also, the police have registered a case against the cupboard missing in the office of former education minister Sabita Indra Reddy. Police will take action if they are involved.

Three cases are registered at Saifabad, Narayanguda and Abids police stations after the staff of former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud and P Sabitha Indra Reddy were allegedly stealing and transporting files and furniture from the offices following the change in power to the Congress party.

On Saturday, the police booked a case after the watchman lodged a complaint against Kalyan, OSD to the Animal Husbandry Department and others for alleged theft and damage of files. The police registered a case against the five suspects under sections 409, 427, 448, 477, and 109 r/w 34 IPC.

On same night, at Saifabad, the Osmania University students had stopped a vehicle carrying furniture and other property from the office of former Minister Srinivas Goud at Ravindra Bharathi. Earlier, at Basheerbagh, a few persons stopped an auto rickshaw carrying some property from the office of former education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy. Another case was registered at the Narayanguda police station after some files were burnt down in a fire incident at the Tourism Department office.