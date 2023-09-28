  • Menu
Police grooves on traditional dhol-tasha during Ganesh immersion

Amid elaborate security arrangements, during the immersion of City’s 63-feet Bada Ganesh of Khairtabad, the police officers were seen grooving on the songs and traditional dhol-tasha near Tank Bund on Thursday.

As a part of Citizen Friendly Policing Services, Hyderabad City Police takes one more step forward, as the devotees joined the large procession of Ganesh and thronged the Tank Bund to see the immersion of Bada Ganesh, police seen dancing with the devotees on the occasion.

Many devotees joined them and were seen as cheerful.





