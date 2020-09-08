Police identifies Maoist killed in Cherla encounter

Kothagudem: Police have identified a Maoist killed in the encounter that took place at Cherla on Monday as Kovvasi Chandu (28) alias Srinu alias Joga.



On Tuesday, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra informed that Chandu was a member of the protection team of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee secretary Haribhushan and native of Lankapalli village of Chintoor mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The identity of another Naxal killed in the encounter is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The ASP further informed that the police have arrested a Maoist identified as Madivi Raju of Malleru in Dantewada district, a member of the Maoist second CRC dalam. He was arrested during search operation in Pedda Midisileru forests. The ASP said that Madivi Raju participated in the IED blasting at Pedda Midiseluru in Cherla mandal on Monday. Police have seized 20 gelatine sticks, 10 detonators and five pamphlets from him, the ASP said.