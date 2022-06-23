Police includes 63 people as accused in Secunderabad riots case, 55 arrested

A key development has taken place in the Secunderabad railway station demolition case. Police found that the Aavala Subba Rao was at Uppal Academy on the day of the vandalism. Sai Defence Academy Director Aavala Subbarao and Shiva are already in the custody of the Task Force police. The police found in the Hakimpeta Soldiers group expressing support for the agitators and said in a remand report that they had provided the logistics needed for the concern.

Subbarao was found to have spoken on the phone with key accused in the vandalism case. Prithviraj, who is A2 in the case, was identified as a student of Sai Defense Academy, which is giving coaching to students from Telangana and other states in Narasaraopet.

The police found that many Sai Defence‌ Academy students played a key role in the destruction and named 63 people as accused. The police said 55 people were arrested and remanded and asserted that eight others including A7, A8, A9, A10, A11, A12, A62 and A63, were absconding.