Police investigation continues over bullet found in woman's body in Hyderabad

Panjagutta police have launched an investigation into a bullet in the body of an old woman Asma Begum. The South Zone Task Force formed with the police in two groups and started to investigate. Details of how the bullet went into the body are being collected.

On the other hand, Asma Begum and her family members were not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police believe the bullet landed in the body after fire. Asma Begum's father had previously worked as a watchman at King's function Hall. As part of the celebrations, police are investigating whether anyone accidentally exploded a gun and mistakenly got into the back of the asbestos. Police suspect that Asma Begum and her family members are trying to hide the matter.

Asma Begum, who had been suffering from back pain for some time, was taken to a hospital in Old City. Asma Begum went to the NIMS hospital on the 12th of this month due to pain. However, on the 21st of this month, doctors took an x-ray as the pain did not subside, which traced the bullet in the body. Doctors who performed minor surgery removed the bullet from the body.