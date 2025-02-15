Police officers honoured with service medals for excellence

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty emphasised the importance of recognising police personnel who demonstrate extraordinary skills, commitment, and dedication to public service. Avinash urged the police force to continue their dedication to public service and work towards achieving more honors in the future.

The Commissioner was speaking at a grand ‘Reward Mela’ held on Friday at Gachibowli, where police personnel were honored for their exceptional service and dedication.

Avinash Mohanty personally presented the awards to recognise officers' outstanding contributions to law enforcement. Congratulating the award recipients, he highlighted that both State and Central governments annually honor officers with service medals to encourage and appreciate their efforts.

For the year 2024, a total of 107 medals were distributed to police personnel, including 76 bronze medals for Seva Pathakams received on Telangana Formation Day 2024, four gold medals under the Ati Utkrishta Seva Padak (2020 and 2024) category, and 27 silver medals under the Utkrishta Seva Padak (2020 and 2024) category. These awards were presented to officers from various ranks in recognition of their dedication, integrity, and exemplary service in maintaining law and order, public safety, and crime prevention.

He stated that receiving these awards boosts morale, serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, and encourages others to strive for excellence in their duties.