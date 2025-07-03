Police seize sand smuggled from Karnataka

Gadwal: In a decisive action against illegal sand transportation, Gattu police seized a sand-laden tipper truck on Tuesday and registered a case against those involved. According to Gattu SI KT Mallesh, the operation was carried out based on credible information about unauthoriSed sand storage and sales.

The prime accused, identified as Anjaneyulu from Ellandoddi village, had allegedly been transporting sand from the neighboring state of Karnataka without obtaining any official permits. Once brought into Telangana, the sand was being dumped and illegally stockpiled on the outskirts of Ellandoddi. It is reported that Anjaneyulu was selling this sand at inflated prices, violating state regulations and contributing to environmental exploitation.

During the Tuesday’s raid, the police not only confiscated the tipper truck but also seized the illegally stored sand. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Revenue Inspector (RI), and a formal panchanama was completed. The seized material was later handed over to the local Tehsildar’s office for further action.

Police have registered charges against three individuals.