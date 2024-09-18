Police Summon Jani Master

Hyderabad: Prominent Tollywood choreographer Jani Master is facing serious allegations of sexual assault, leading to a police case being filed by the Narsingi Police. The complaint was lodged by a young woman who claims to have been assaulted by Jani Master during a trip to Mumbai in 2019.

According to the complaint, the woman, who joined Jani Master’s team as an assistant choreographer in 2019, was coerced into travelling to Mumbai for a show. During the trip, she alleges that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in a hotel. The complainant also stated that Jani Master threatened her not to disclose the incident and subsequently subjected her to inappropriate behaviour during shooting sessions. She claims he even pressured her to convert to his religion and marry him.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police revealed that Jani Master allegedly attacked the victim by pulling her hair when she refused his advances. Additionally, on August 28, the victim received a mysterious parcel at her home with a note reading, “Congratulations for son be careful,” which the police have noted in their FIR.

Jani Master has reportedly been unreachable, having turned off his cellphone and avoiding contact. The Narsingi Police have expedited the investigation and issued notices to Jani Master, requesting him to appear for questioning as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he has been removed from his position as president of the Choreographers Association.