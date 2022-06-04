Police trying to protect MIM MLA's son, alleges Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: BJP leader Raghunandan Rao on Saturday came down heavily on Hyderabad police over minor gang rape case. He alleged that police are trying to protect the son of MIM MLA's son who is reportedly is the accused in the minor rape case. He said that the police have not done transparent investigation of the case and have been threatening those who are speaking out iin favour of the minor. He alleged that police has already said that MIM MLA's son is involved in the case.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding to hand over the Hyderabad gang-rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrest all the accused involved.

So far, three accused including two minors have been nabbed in the Hyderabad rape case. One accused, who was arrested on Friday, has been identified as Saduddin Malik.

"In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, two children in conflict with law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police on Saturday. They are being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody," police said.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party leaders and workers staged a protest at Jubliee Hills Police Station demanding justice for the victim of the Hyderabad rape case. They were later detained.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told media persons.

The DCP said police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the gang-rape of the teenage girl.