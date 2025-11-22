Policy fireworks, global summit likely to delay panchayat polls

Hyderabad: The schedule for the Panchayat elections is likely to be released after 11 December, due to major government programmes, including the celebration of the People's Government completing two years in office and a Global Summit scheduled for 10 December.

The Revanth Reddy cabinet recently decided to hold the Sarpanch elections in December. However, sources suggest that the process is unlikely to commence until after 11 December for various reasons. The government has planned large-scale celebrations for its second anniversary in office. On the following day, 10 December, the government is planning to hold a Global Summit. Sources indicate that the government intends to make a significant policy announcement during this period, likely launching a new scheme as part of its six guarantees.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is responsible for announcing the Sarpanch election schedule, and once it is published, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect across the State. The imposition of the MCC would prevent the government from making any new policy decisions during the election period.

A cabinet meeting is scheduled for 25 November, where ministers are expected to discuss the report to be submitted by the dedicated commission. In the cabinet meeting held last Monday, it was decided to ask the dedicated commission to submit a report to the government on proceeding with the polls.

The dedicated commission had previously provided a list of reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) based on a 42 per cent ceiling, and the election process had started on that basis before being stalled by court cases.

To move forward with the elections now, a fresh list of reservations, adhering to a limit not exceeding 50 per cent, must be obtained from the dedicated commission once again. The commission will be submitting a report on the reservations for Gram Panchayat Sarpanch and Ward members.

In these circumstances, the government is keen to hold the polling only after 11 December. Sources stated that the SEC is expected to complete the entire election process by the end of the month.