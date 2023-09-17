Political parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said even after the formation of Telangana state political parties were hesitating to celebrate the 'Telangana Liberation Day' to pursue vote bank politics.

Speaking at the Centre's official celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, the day erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, he said it was ‘very unfortunate' that parties were hesitating to celebrate the day due to vote bank politics.

"I would like to tell them that people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history." Shah affirmed that Telangana and the country can be taken forward only by respecting the nation’s history, the sacrifices of martyrs and the country’s freedom struggle.