Political parties should co-operate for smooth conduction of election: Mulugu district collector

District Collector and District Electoral Officer Ila Tripathi said that the political parties should cooperate to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully in the context of the Assembly elections.

The district collector and the district election officer held a tripartite review meeting with the representatives of the political parties on the assembly hall of the collectorate on Monday.

On this occasion, the District Collector said that the political parties should cooperate for the peaceful conduct of the elections in the district. The Collector said that candidates contesting in the elections should take permission for campaign meetings, rallies, meetings and vehicles and for advertisements including news magazines, e-papers, television channels, local cable networks, social media, and short messages, other audio-video visual media must take prior approval from the MCMC.

The Collector said they are taking steps to increase polling centres in 9 mandals in Mulugu Constituency, 7 mandals and Wajedu, Venkatapuram coming under Bhadrachalam, which are far away from five kilometers. He said that candidates filing nomination should abide by the election rules, 5 people including the candidate filing nomination will be allowed within 100 meters radius of the nomination receiving center at the time of filing nomination and 3 vehicles will be allowed.

He said that one candidate can file 4 sets of nominations. Election department officials, representatives of various political parties, officials of related departments and others participated in this program.