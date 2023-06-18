Political reunification going on against BRS, BJP: Batti Vikramarka

Nalgonda: Senior Congress leader Batti Vikramarka stated that political reunification is going on to bring down PM Modi and CM KCR from power.

Leaders from the village level to the State level should come together in the ongoing political reunification for the preservation of democracy and secularism, he stated.

Bhatti urged people to join hands with them to end KCR family rule in order to build a new Telangana.He said that three months have passed since the start of the People’s March padayatra. He spoke to reporters during his padayatra which continued in Nalgonda constituency on Saturday.

Bhatti alleged that the BJP and BRS parties are not different but the two sides of the same coin. He said that KCR, who never wanted to talk or confront the Governor in government functions such as Legislative Assembly budget meetings and unveiling of the national flag, now have reconciled, struck a bargain and mingled with the Governor smiling.

He said that Telangana society is fully aware of the political game being played by the BJP and BRS. BJP and BRS governments are trying to suppress the freedom of speech in the country, he added. He said that no action has been taken against KCR so far because BJP and BRS are friends.

Batti Said, they have a record of corruption, land scam with Dharani, Hyderabad Outer Ring Road lease irregularities, corruption in the sale of valuable land around Hyderabad, Kaleshwaram kickbacks and liquor scam. He said that Modi has limited himself to words without taking any legal action against the State government so far. Bhatti claimed that the leaders who had joined the Lotus party are preparing to join the Congress on a large scale.

In this press meet Congress town president Gummula Mohan Reddy, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah and others were present.