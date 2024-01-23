Political turmoil erupts over Gram Panchayat inauguration

Rangareddy: In a dramatic turn of events, political tensions escalated in Kothapet of Shadnagar constituency as authorities prepared for the inauguration of the newly constructed Gram Panchayat building. The controversy reached a boiling point on Monday, leading to police intervention and the detention of key political figures.

The construction of the Kothapet Gram Panchayat building, funded by government NREGS funds amounting to Rs 20 lakh, became the epicenter of the power struggle between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BRS party. Sarpanch Naveen Kumar and MPTC Mallesh, affiliated with the BRS party, found themselves in police custody amid the chaos.

The dispute originated from the insistence of ruling party leaders, including MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, that the inauguration ceremony should be a collective effort involving all political factions. The leaders argued for a programme accommodating Shankar’s attendance, delaying the planned inauguration set by the opposition for January 22.

As the disagreement intensified, officials filed a complaint, prompting police intervention to prevent the opening ceremony. A security guard was stationed at the Gram Panchayat building.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch Kumar, addressing the media at the Kondurgu police station, expressed concern over what he deemed a deliberate attempt by ruling party leaders to obstruct the inauguration. He asserted that the ruling party was manipulating the situation to deny him the opportunity to inaugurate the Gram Panchayat building before the end of his term later this month.

Kumar, undeterred by the police action, vowed to pursue legal avenues against those responsible for filing complaints and obstructing the inauguration. He questioned MLA Shankar’s interference in the process, emphasising his right as Sarpanch to oversee the building’s inauguration.