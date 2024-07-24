Live
Just In
Political vendetta behind Kavitha’s arrest: KCR
Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, made comments during the Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. According to sources, the BRS chief referred to the arrest of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case. “Do not I feel pain as a father when my own daughter is in jail? I am burning like a volcano, but I am keeping silent,” said the BRS chief.
KCR said that there were no difficulties with MLAs leaving the party. “There were more difficult days during the time of agitation. We have achieved Telangana in difficult times. Did not the Congress, which had four MLAs in the past, come into power in the State? The MLAs will have more popularity and growth when they are in opposition,” said KCR. Honeymoon period for the Congress came to an end and that their focus is not on the government but to defame the BRS regime, he added.
He also targeted the MLAs leaving the party.