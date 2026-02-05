Poll Campaigns Intensify Ahead of Municipal Elections

Election campaigning has ramped up across the 116 municipalities and seven corporations in the state. With nomination withdrawals closing at 3 PM on the 3rd of this month, the Election Commission has finalised the list of candidates for each ward and division.

However, due to delays in entering candidate details into the T-Poll app, the State Election Commission officially announced the final candidate list on Wednesday. A total of 2,996 seats are being contested, including 2,582 wards in municipalities and 414 divisions in corporations.

Fourteen wards across the state saw candidates elected unopposed. Excluding these, 12,958 candidates are vying for the remaining 2,982 seats in the upcoming elections.