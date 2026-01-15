Poll pitch heats up in Mancherial as BRS holds high-profile meet

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stepped up its preparations for the upcoming Mancherial Corporation elections with a large-scale meeting of key party leaders and workers held on Wednesday at the residence of former MLA Nadipelli Divakar Rao in Mancherial.

Addressing the gathering, BRS leader Nadipelli Vijit Kumar directed party workers to work with a single-minded focus on securing victory in the corporation elections. He urged leaders at all levels to intensify grassroots mobilisation and strengthen public outreach to ensure a decisive mandate for the party.

Nadipelli Divakar Rao expressed strong confidence that candidates who receive the BRS ticket are certain to win. He called upon every party worker to take personal responsibility for the success of the party and work relentlessly at the booth level.

Referring to the recent Panchayat elections, Divakar Rao said that the people had already shown their faith in BRS-supported candidates. He added that with the same spirit, the citizens of Mancherial are ready to vote for the party’s “Car” symbol in the corporation elections.

He also alleged that the public is disillusioned with the Congress party and asked BRS workers to remind voters of what he described as the Congress’s deceptive promises. He asserted that the BRS remains the only party capable of ensuring development and stability.

Leaders at the meeting expressed confidence that the pink flag of the BRS would soon be flying high over the Mancherial Corporation, signalling a clear victory in the forthcoming polls. The programme was attended by former public representatives, mandal leaders, TBGKS leaders, senior party functionaries and a large number of BRS workers, reflecting strong organisational unity and enthusiasm ahead of the elections.