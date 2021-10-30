Polling for Huzurabad by-election begins

Polling for Huzurabad by-election began at 7 am on Saturday. The officials have made all the arrangements for peaceful conduct of the election which will conclude at 7 pm today.

As many as 30 candidates are in the poll dady including TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, Congress candidate Balmuri Venkat Narasinga Rao and 27 independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the officials urged the voters to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while exercising their vote. The results of the by-election will be announced on November 2.