Ponguleti assures agitated farmers

Kusumanchi (Palair) : Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy assured that every grain of paddy grown by farmers will be purchased by the government at the support price. He announced this during a cheque distribution ceremony held at the Kusumanchi Mandal Tehsildar office on Saturday.

Ponguleti addressed the farmers directly, emphasising that they should have no fear regarding the sale of their crops. He stated that the government, following the public welfare principles of Indiramma Rajyam will purchase all paddy at the designated support price. Additionally, he reiterated a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for thinner paddy varieties.

Reflecting on the past, Ponguleti criticised previous governments for their lack of support to the agricultural sector, highlighting the stark difference under the current administration. “This government is committed to the welfare of farmers, women, and economically weaker sections,” he said.

“As part of its promises to farmers, the government has already waived off loans totalling Rs 18,000 crore for those with outstanding amounts up to two lakhs. Another Rs 13,000 crore in loan waivers is scheduled for completion by December,” highlighted the Minister.

He also mentioned the government’s efforts to tackle youth unemployment, noting that over 57,000 jobs have been filled within ten months. Examinations for Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 positions have been conducted, with appointment orders expected to be issued by December.

During the event, 61 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes received cheques totalling Rs 61,07,076. The Minister also handed over land titles for house sites to Sheikh Yusuf and Sheikh Sharif, sons of Sheikh Yakub and Saidabi, a couple who lost their lives in recent floods in Nayakan Gudem village, Kusumanchi Mandal.